GeoPark (GPRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.66 on Monday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $979.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

