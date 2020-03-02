Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 230 to GBX 220. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Glencore traded as low as GBX 187.88 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 188.54 ($2.48), with a volume of 18870586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.54 ($2.48).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLEN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price (up from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.20 ($3.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion and a PE ratio of -63.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

