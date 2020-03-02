Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,746 shares of company stock worth $9,483,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

