Global Financial Private Capital Inc Buys 53 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $254.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

