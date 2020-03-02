Global Financial Private Capital Inc Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

DXC stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

