Global Financial Private Capital Inc Grows Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,895,000 after buying an additional 4,946,430 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,319,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,826,000 after buying an additional 2,770,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 2,113,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.07 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

