Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $529,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of GIS opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

