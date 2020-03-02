Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $530,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 77.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 49.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.60 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

