Global Financial Private Capital Inc Invests $101,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

