Global Financial Private Capital Inc Invests $235,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from to in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $120.52 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

