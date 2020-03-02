Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $94.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

