Global Financial Private Capital Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,941,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,038,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,430,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,536,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 847,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.