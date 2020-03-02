Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 1,929 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned 0.52% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.78 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1218 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

