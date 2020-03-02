Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $86.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

