Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 4,418 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $89.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.