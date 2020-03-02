Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 502 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 994,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

