Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 7,936 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 75,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Prologis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

