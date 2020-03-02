Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 837 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE HASI opened at $33.95 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.56%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

