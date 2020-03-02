Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 89 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $158,188,000 after acquiring an additional 151,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $345.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.