Global Financial Private Capital Inc Takes Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after buying an additional 221,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 53.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 691,779 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 374,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.86 on Monday. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

