GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Short Interest Update

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 722,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Young sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $44,530.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,108.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Hood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,003 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $8.77 on Monday. GlobalSCAPE has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

