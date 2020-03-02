Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GV opened at $3.29 on Monday. Goldfield has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldfield stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goldfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

