Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.75 ($42.73).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.95. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

