Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €247.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

