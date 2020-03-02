Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$1.60

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

TSE:GTE opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

