Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.85 at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

GTE opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.52. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

