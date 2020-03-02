Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 766,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

