Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,196,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $132.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

