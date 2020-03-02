Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,604 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

