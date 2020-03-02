Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

