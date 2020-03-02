Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Pulse Biosciences worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $19.77.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

