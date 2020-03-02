Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

Shares of NXPI opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

