Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 690 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $293.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

