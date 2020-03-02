Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $114.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

