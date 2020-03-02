Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

