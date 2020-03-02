Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

