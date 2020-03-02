Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

NYSE O opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

