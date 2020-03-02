Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of -0.01. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

