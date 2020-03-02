Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $870,000 Stock Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,924,495.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

