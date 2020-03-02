Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $974,000 Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $24.23 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $789.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

