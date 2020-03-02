Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Square by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

