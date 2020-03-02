Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $83.03 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

