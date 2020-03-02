Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $233,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.14.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $444.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $470.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

