Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $49,000 in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,236,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in AK Steel by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 877,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 381,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AK Steel by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,148,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 258,103 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AK Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AK Steel by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 202,229 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKS opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $732.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 2.92. AK Steel Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

