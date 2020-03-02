Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $70.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.