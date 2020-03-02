Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in VF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth $8,841,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

VFC stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

