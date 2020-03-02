Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,230 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

