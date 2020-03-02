Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $270.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.