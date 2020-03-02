Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

