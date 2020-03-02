Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

